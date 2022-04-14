Camron Hayden
Glasgow senior Camron Hayden brought a scorching bat along for the Scotties’ spring break trip to Fort Walton Beach, Fla.

Hayden, the team’s leadoff batter, opened play in Florida with a 2-for-3 day with a triple and five runs batted in against Spencer County in a 14-1 victory.

“I was just seeing the ball better, really,” Hayden said. “The whole team was seeing the ball good. We had a good day at the plate and all that.”

He stayed red hot against Louisville Holy Cross in Glasgow’s second game, tallying a 3-for-4 day with a double and an RBI in a 10-1 win.

“We’re seeing the momentum change a little bit,” Hayden said. “Hopefully we can get more games like that for the rest of the season.”

– Jeff Nations