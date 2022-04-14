MALE ATHLETE OF THE WEEK Hayden heats up in Fla. Apr 14, 2022 17 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Buy Now Camron Hayden Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Glasgow senior Camron Hayden brought a scorching bat along for the Scotties’ spring break trip to Fort Walton Beach, Fla.Hayden, the team’s leadoff batter, opened play in Florida with a 2-for-3 day with a triple and five runs batted in against Spencer County in a 14-1 victory.“I was just seeing the ball better, really,” Hayden said. “The whole team was seeing the ball good. We had a good day at the plate and all that.” He stayed red hot against Louisville Holy Cross in Glasgow’s second game, tallying a 3-for-4 day with a double and an RBI in a 10-1 win.“We’re seeing the momentum change a little bit,” Hayden said. “Hopefully we can get more games like that for the rest of the season.” – Jeff Nations Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Camron Hayden Glasgow Male Athlete Of The Week Recommended for you