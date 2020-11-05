Jagger Henderson had a big game to help lead Butler County past Ohio County on Friday.
The junior quarterback threw for 138 yards and four touchdowns on 8-of-16 passing in the 44-34 win, but he gives all the credit to the Bears’ run game, with Jordan Todd running for 148 yards and two touchdowns and Colton Dunnells with 102 yards and a score.
“Them running the ball, it opened up everything,” Henderson said. “In recent games they might stack the box so much and just cover the pass, but they really had to stack the box to cover the run. That opened up the seams, it let our athletes get out there and catch some balls and run.”
Henderson’s four touchdown passes went to four receivers – Solomon Flener, Luke Laughing, Todd and Josh Morris.{&end}
