Greenwood senior forward Paige Hines admitted there was a little extra motivation to win the District 14 Girls’ Soccer Tournament since it was the last chance she would get to compete in the event.
Hines did her part to make sure the Lady Gators picked up another title, earning the most valuable player award following the team’s 2-1 win in penalty kicks over Bowling Green on Tuesday at Bowling Green High School.
Hines finished the tournament with a goal and an assist in a win over South Warren, helping Greenwood earn a third straight title.
“Getting MVP of this tournament was really special because I’m a senior,” Hines said. “It felt pretty good.”