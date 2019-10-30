Sophomore midfielder Paige Hines played a big part in the Greenwood girls' soccer team's 5-0 win over Daviess County in the state quarterfinals Saturday at Drakes Creek Middle School.
Hines scored a pair of goals as Greenwood earned its first trip to the state semifinals since 2008. The two goals give Hines eight goals on the season – seven have come in the postseason.
"I think we are really excited," Hines said following the win. "We put in so much work throughout the season. We are undefeated (on our home field), so I think we are really pumped and ready to go to Lexington for the final four."
The Lady Gators now head to Lexington Bryan Station to face Ashland Blazer in the semifinals at 5 p.m. CDT Thursday.
