With its season on the line, Bowling Green junior hitter Charli Hodges rose to the occasion – lifting the Lady Purples to a 3-2 win over South Warren in the District 14 Volleyball Tournament on Tuesday at South Warren High School.
Hodges finished with a team-high 16 kills as BG earned its first trip to the region tournament since 2013.
She was quick to credit her teammates.
“It’s a game of six people, not one,” Hodges said. “I couldn’t do it without those girls. We have worked for this for so long. The seniors on this team are some of my best friends. I was not about to let them down tonight.”
Bowling Green will begin play in the region tournament next week at Russell County.
– Micheal Compton
