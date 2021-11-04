Bowling Green senior hitter Charli Hodges is saving her best volleyball for last.
Hodges had a huge night in the Region 4 championship against Greenwood on Oct. 28, recording a game-high 18 kills in the 3-1 victory that clinched Bowling Green’s first-ever region crown.
She followed that up with 10 kills in a 3-0 win over Daviess County in the opening round of the state tournament Monday.
“I don’t even know what to say,” Hodges said following the Region 4 win. “It’s such a good feeling. I couldn’t have gotten those 18 kills without the great passes and great sets that I was able to get. This team is just really special this year.”
Bowling Green faces St. Henry in the state quarterfinals at 1 p.m. CDT Friday.