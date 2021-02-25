South Warren sophomore guard Gracie Hodges got out in transition during Tuesday’s 67-48 win over Edmonson County, helping the Spartans come roaring back for the win.
Hodges scored 16 of her game-high 25 points in the second half – most of the points coming off transition layups – to ignite the Spartans offense.
“We tell her – we tell all of them – you have to attack,” South Warren coach Lane Embry said. “You have to go at people. I don’t think they realize how hard they are to guard when they just put their head down and go.”
Hodges credited her teammates with her big night.
“We all play together and we all know each other,” Hodges said. “It’s all them.”
– Micheal Compton
