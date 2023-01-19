MALE ATHLETE OF THE WEEK Hogan has big night MICHEAL COMPTON micheal.compton@bgdailynews.com Micheal Compton Author twitter Author email Jan 19, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email DeMarcus Hogan Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Franklin-Simpson senior guard DeMarcus Hogan scored early and often for the Wildcats in Tuesday's 61-51 win over Greenwood, scoring a game-high 26 points in the victory.Hogan was able to get to the rim early, but also showed prowess from 3-point range finishing 5-for-7 from beyond the arc. The Wildcats' leading scorer and 3-point shooter said he was just doing his part to help his team win. "I knew my man couldn't guard me," Hogan said. "My teammates gave me the ball, so I scored with the ball."Franklin-Simpson returns to action at 7:30 p.m. on Friday traveling to face District 13 rival Logan County. – Micheal Compton Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Demarcus Hogan Franklin-simpson Male Athlete Of The Week Micheal Compton Sports Writer. Cover prep sports, Hot Rods baseball, Titans football, and is the Daily News staff film critic. Author twitter Author email Follow Micheal Compton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you