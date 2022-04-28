MALE ATHLETE Holloway has strong start MICHEAL COMPTON mcompton@bgdailynews.com Micheal Compton Author twitter Author email Apr 28, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Davin Holloway Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Russellville senior pitcher Davin Holloway picked the perfect time for his best start of the season, leading the way in the Panthers’ 3-1 win at Warren Central on Saturday.Holloway went the distance, allowing one unearned run and two hits. The right-hander walked two, hit two batters and struck out 10 as Russellville earned its first win of the season.Holloway said recent adjustments to his mechanics played a part in his big day on the mound. “I’ve been practicing my new pitching form,” Holloway said. “It’s been working well for me. I try to keep that same motion going and it’s been working so far.”Russellville is scheduled to play at Greenwood at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.– Micheal Compton Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Davin Holloway Russellville Male Athlete Of The Week Baseball Sport Batter Right-hander Start Unearned Run Pitching Micheal Compton Sports Writer. Cover prep sports, Hot Rods baseball, Titans football, and is the Daily News staff film critic. Author twitter Author email Follow Micheal Compton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you