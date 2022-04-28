Davin Holloway

Russellville senior pitcher Davin Holloway picked the perfect time for his best start of the season, leading the way in the Panthers’ 3-1 win at Warren Central on Saturday.

Holloway went the distance, allowing one unearned run and two hits. The right-hander walked two, hit two batters and struck out 10 as Russellville earned its first win of the season.

Holloway said recent adjustments to his mechanics played a part in his big day on the mound.

“I’ve been practicing my new pitching form,” Holloway said. “It’s been working well for me. I try to keep that same motion going and it’s been working so far.”

Russellville is scheduled to play at Greenwood at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

– Micheal Compton

