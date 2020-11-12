Greenwood senior hitter Katie Howard wrapped up a stellar career with more honors, earning an all-tournament team recognition at the state tournament last weekend.
The honor came after Greenwood’s season came to an end with a 3-1 loss to Henry Clay on Friday in the state quarterfinals. She led the Lady Gators with 21 kills and 12 digs in the match.
Howard was also named the KVCA Region 4 player of the year last week.
“I’m just very excited that I could do that with my teammates and for my teammates,” Howard said. “It’s nice to know people recognize hard work that you put in and that my teammates put in to help me be in the position I am in.”
Howard signed with WKU on Wednesday.
– Micheal Compton
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.