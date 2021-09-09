Greenwood junior linebacker Lofton Howard did a little bit of everything in Friday’s 38-0 win over Allen County-Scottsville.
Defensively, Howard led the team with eight tackles. Howard also played a part on the offensive side with two goal-line touchdown runs and three catches for 72 yards.
He didn’t stop there, playing a hand in special teams with a fumble recovery and touchdown return that capped the scoring for the Gators.
Howard said he was happy to do his part in getting the win.
“If you can help your team out as many ways as you possibly can that is always nice for you,” Howard said.
The Gators visit Warren Central at 7 p.m. Friday.