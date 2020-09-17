Greenwood senior hitter Katie Howard started slow in Tuesday’s 3-0 win over Warren East, but once she got going she was hard to stop.
Howard finished with a match-high 16 kills as Greenwood improved to 2-0 in District 14 play. The Western Kentucky University commit said it was nice to get in rhythm offensively.
“Our offense is a little rocky, but we are working through it,” Howard said. “I think our setters did a good job tonight.”
Greenwood coach Allen Whittinghill was pleased to see Howard lead the way in the win.
“I thought tonight she did a really good job of not forcing the ball too much and taking what they give her,” Whittinghill said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.