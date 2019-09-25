Greenwood junior hitter Katie Howard set the tone for the Lady Gators in Tuesday’s 3-0 (25-14, 26-24, 25-17) win at South Warren with another strong offensive night.
Howard recorded 15 kills, six in the first two games, to help the Lady Gators sweep the Spartans and earn the top seed in next month’s District 14 Tournament.
Howard credited the strong play of setter Megan Gore with her big night at the net.
“I feel like we really connected with our setter tonight,” Howard said. “We were just able to get to the block better, which helped us to put balls away.”
With the district top seed secured, the Lady Gators will look to close out the regular season strong – returning to action in the JCPS Tournament on Oct. 4.
– Micheal Compton
