MALE ATHLETE OF THE WEEK Huddleston finds groove MICHEAL COMPTON Sep 29, 2022 Javen Huddleston It's been a smooth transition from defense to offense for Bowling Green junior running back Javen Huddleston.After playing defensive back last season, Huddleston has emerged as one of the top options in the backfield for the Purples this season.In Friday's 46-45 win at Father Ryan (Tenn.) Huddleston ran for 137 yards and added two catches for 41 yards and a touchdown in the final 12 seconds to set up BG's game winning two-point conversion. Huddleston said he is starting to find his rhythm on the offense."It's been good," Huddleston said. "At the start of (the year) it was pretty hard, but I'm getting into it. It's starting to get a little bit easy." – Micheal Compton