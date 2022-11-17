Huddleston has big night MICHEAL COMPTON mcompton@bgdailynews.com Micheal Compton Author twitter Author email Nov 17, 2022 Nov 17, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Javen Huddleston Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bowling Green senior running back Javen Huddleston keeps piling up the rushing yards for the Purples’ offense.Huddleston tallied 196 yards and two scores in Bowling Green’s 34-0 win over South Warren in the second round of the Class 5A state playoffs on Friday at Bowling Green High School.It was 51 yards better than the regular-season meeting against the Spartans, when Huddleston scored in the final minute to give the Purples a 28-24 victory. Huddleston, who is closing in on 1,000 yards rushing for the season, credits his offensive line with his success.“I can’t do none of this without them,” Huddleston said. “They’ve been doing that all year.” – Micheal Compton Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Javen Huddleston Bowling Green Male Athlete Of The Week Micheal Compton Sports Writer. Cover prep sports, Hot Rods baseball, Titans football, and is the Daily News staff film critic. Author twitter Author email Follow Micheal Compton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you