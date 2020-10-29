Greenwood senior Cole Jackson made it back-to-back region titles, winning the Class 3A, Region 2 race on Saturday at Phil Moore Park.
Racing on his home course for the final time in his prep career, Jackson won with a time of 16 minutes, 48.97 seconds – besting Central Hardin’s Samuel Bennett by almost 14 seconds.
“It felt really good to win that a second time,” Jackson said. “I really needed that going into state. State is a big race and it is definitely a big confidence booster and should set me up nicely for this weekend.”
Jackson will now run in the state championships at the Bourbon Cross Country Course in Paris on Saturday looking to improve off last year’s 14th-place finish.
