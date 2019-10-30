Greenwood junior Cole Jackson continued his strong cross country season with an individual championship in the Class 3A, Region 2 meet Saturday at Ephram White Park.
Jackson won in a time of 16 minutes, 16.11 seconds, beating Meade County’s Kizer Burnett and teammate Eli Alvey. He took control in the first mile and steadily pulled away to earn his second win on the Ephram White Park course this season.
"That was my strategy going into the race," Jackson said. "I wanted to get out, have a good first mile and then try to hold everyone else off the rest.
"It's a big confidence booster. Hopefully I will have a good performance at state as well."
Jackson will get the chance at the state meet Saturday at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.