The shots weren’t falling early for the Bowling Green girls’ basketball team in Sunday’s Region 4 championship game against Barren County at E.A. Diddle Arena.
Junior center LynKaylah James had a plan she shared with coach Calvin Head.
“We were talking to coach Head about how our shots weren’t falling tonight, so we were going to have to do our best to get offensive rebound so we could get putbacks,” James said.
James and her teammates were able to control the glass – and the scoreboard – and earned a second straight title with 49-38 victory. James paved the way with 15 points and 14 rebounds to earn a spot on the all-tournament team.
BG is in Lexington next week for the Sweet 16.