With teammate Meadow Tisdale sidelined with an injury, Bowling Green junior center LynKaylah James knew she had to step it up for the Lady Purples in Friday’s game at Greenwood High School.
James more than filled the void, pouring in 33 points and 17 rebounds to help Bowling Green down the Lady Gators 67-53 and pick up a key win against a District 14 rival.
“I went into the game knowing I had to step up, not only because Meadow is out but because we have three other starters out,” James said. “I knew I had to go in there and dominate in the paint.”
The Lady Purples will return to action on Friday, hosting Henderson County at 7:30 p.m.
