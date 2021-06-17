Warren Central sophomore Malik Jefferson wasn’t sure what it would take to win a Class 2A state championship in the triple jump.
He’s only been competing in the event a few months, and Friday’s meet in Lexington was his first state competition. In Jefferson’s mind, a jump of maybe 45 might be needed to take the state title.
Turns out, it didn’t take quite that much – Jefferson’s personal-best leap of 42 feet, 07.75 inches got the job done.
“I was hoping to win, but it came as a surprise, for real,” Jefferson said.
Also a basketball player for the Dragons, Jefferson quickly perfected his form in the triple jump. Now a state champion, he’s planning to defend that title again next year.
– Jeff Nations