The Warren Central girls' basketball team is starting to play well at the right time, and Krisheana Johnson is a big part of that.
The Lady Dragons snapped a five-game skid with two big district wins against Greenwood and South Warren.
Johnson, the team's 5-foot-6 point guard, had 12 points and five rebounds in Friday's 48-41 win over the Lady Gators.
She ran into foul trouble early against the Spartans. Warren Central scored 23 fourth-quarter points, including the go-ahead bucket from Johnson when she split two defenders and pulled up in the paint. She had seven points.
"We're at a good moment," Johnson said. "We're playing hard at the end of the season. We're in a spark and we're feeling hot right now."
-- Jared MacDonald
