South Warren freshman runner Ryleigh Johnson kept the streak going at Saturday’s Warren East Raider Twilight Run with a win in the Blue Race.
Johnson is now 4-for-4 in races this season, winning Saturday’s race in a time of 20 minutes, 13.1 seconds. She served as the anchor for a team that had the top seven runners and eight of the top nine runners in the race.
Johnson credits her teammates for her success.
“The thing that has encouraged me the most is my team,” Johnson said. “We push each other in workouts, on distance runs, in every race. I manage to keep myself calm and keep myself checked in during the race. I think without my teammates I wouldn’t have four wins.”
– Micheal Compton
