Already one of the biggest threats on the perimeter for the Bowling Green girls’ basketball team, senior guard Keyozdon Jones is starting to become a threat on the boards as well.
Jones is averaging 5.7 rebounds a game, more than a rebound better than last season, to help a Lady Purples team that averages more than 33 rebounds a night.
In Tuesday’s 61-38 win over South Warren, Jones scored 16 points and added 16 rebounds as Bowling Green cruised to victory over its District 14 rival.
“It’s feels really good because I feel like I can step up for my team – especially rebounding,” Jones said. “I’m not that tall, so that’s a big step up for me from last year.”
The Lady Purples are scheduled to continue district play on Friday, hosting Warren Central.{&end}
