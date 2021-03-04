Warren East junior guard Nigel Jones had a breakout night in the Raiders’ 80-41 win over Foundation Christian Academy on Monday.
Jones entered the game with 23 points on the season, but he nearly matched that number with a 14-point outing against the Falcons – giving the Raiders a spark off the bench.
Jones finished 6-for-7 from the field, his only miss coming on a 3-pointer, to help Warren East win for the third time in the last four games.
“It’s a good feeling,” Jones said. “We played as a team and we moved the ball. It felt good (to get the win).”
Warren East is scheduled to host Campbellsville at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
–Michael Compton
