Bowling Green senior linebacker Rece Jones picked the perfect time to get his first interception of the season.
Jones’ interception set up a Purples touchdown late in the first half, helping BG advance to the Class 5A state finals with a 20-0 win at Covington Catholic on Friday.
BG’s leading tackler with 119 tackles on the season, Jones said it was nice to help the team move on.
“It was crazy,” Jones said. “I think Ross Millet tipped it up and I caught it. I was like, ‘I’ve got the ball,’ and I ran down the sideline. I was really hoping I could score, but I got it down to the 3 so that was good enough. The offense was able to punch it in.”
– Micheal Compton
