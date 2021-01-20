Junior guard Kaylyn Keener is making herself at home with the Warren Central Lady Dragons.
Playing in just her second game with Warren Central after transferring from Greenwood, Keener poured in a game-high 20 points in the Lady Dragons' 60-44 win over Allen County-Scottsville on Tuesday.
Keener hit four 3s in the game, scoring 16 points in a second half that saw the Lady Dragons outscore ACS 42-22.
"It felt good to be putting points in the goal tonight," Keener said. "Our defense created our offense. We picked it up and created a bunch of turnovers and got a bunch of points in transition."
Warren Central is scheduled to return to action Tuesday against Warren East.
