Greenwood senior libero Sydney Keown capped the home portion of her prep career with a strong night, recording 20 digs in the Lady Gators’ 3-1 (22-25, 25-23, 25-21, 25-14) victory over North Oldham in the opening round of the state tournament Monday at Greenwood High School.
Keown said getting the chance to play at home one more time, in a state tournament matchup, was special.
“It’s amazing,” Keown said. “I think we are so lucky to get to play a state game at home. I don’t think anyone would have thought of it, but with COVID it’s been a blessing to have one last home game.”
The Lady Gators advance to the state quarterfinals at George Rogers Clark High School, where they will face Henry Clay at 3 p.m. CST Friday.{&end}
