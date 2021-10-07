Tarik Kovacevic saved his best work for the end of Tuesday’s District 14 Boys’ Soccer Tournament championship.
The Warren Central senior goalkeeper made back-to-back saves on penalty kicks to lift the Dragons to a 1-0 victory over South Warren with a 3-1 edge in a penalty-kick shootout
“When I saw that they missed a PK and after that shot we scored, I was super hyped and I just knew we had the lead and we could finish it off,” he said.
Kovacevic, named the tournament MVP, finished the regulation and two overtimes with two saves, then added two more on the PKs.
The Dragons will return to action in the upcoming Region 4 tournament.
– Jeff Nations