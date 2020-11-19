Six years ago, Jacks Lancaster saw his brother Brandon win the USTA junior male player of the year – an award given to a junior player in Kentucky with outstanding tennis performance and sportsmanship.
Big brother is no longer the only person in the family who has that award, after Lancaster received the honor last week. He said he couldn’t wait to share the news with his brother.
“One of the first things I did was I told him and he told me good job,” Lancaster said. “He said we were even now.”
He added getting the award is a validation to all the work he’s done to improve his game.
“It definitely feels nice – coming out here and playing two hours a day and it’s finally paying off,” he said.
– Micheal Compton
