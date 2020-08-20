Jacob Lang has been a leader on Greenwood’s boys’ golf team all season, and this week was no different.
The freshman’s runner-up finish in the VanMeter Cup powered the Gators to a team victory that ended Bowling Green’s three-year run.
“It feels good to lead a team to win,” Lang said. “I’m just happy that our team all played well through these two days.”
The tournament, which began with nine holes at Bowling Green Country Club on Monday and finished at Indian Hills Country Club on Tuesday, was unable to be finished because of weather during the final round, but Greenwood’s lead was enough to be deemed champs.
Lang was tied with Bowling Green’s Charlie Reber as both were on the green of the final hole when the weather hit. After a delay, Reber claimed the individual title.
– Jared MacDonald
