It was a double celebration for Greenwood junior Michael Lang at Tuesday’s Region 3 golf tournament at Rolling Hills Golf Course.
Lang celebrated a second straight team title for the Gators, while also earning the individual title – carding a 1-under par 71 to edge brother Jacob Lang by one shot. Lang recorded five birdies, four on the back nine, to earn the win.
“The putter was always strong,” Michael Lang said. “If I had a long par putt, I made it. If I had a long birdie putt, I made it. Making those long putts for par saves and birdies really saved me out there today.”
Lang and the Gators will compete in the state tournament, which begins Oct. 8 at Bowling Green Country Club.