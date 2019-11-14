Greenwood volleyball senior hitter Annee Lasley capped a strong season with a run to the quarterfinals of the state tournament last weekend.
Lasley, second on the team this season with 381 kills, racked up 21 kills total in two state tournament matches. She had 12 kills in a 3-0 win over Henderson County and followed that up with nine kills in a 3-0 loss to Notre Dame.
Lasley’s big state performance came after a 21-kill effort in the Region 4 final win against South Warren on Oct. 31, a match in which Lasley battled through back tightness the whole night.
“I think it was just the end motivation of being a champion and going to state next week that kind of helped me get through it,” Lasley said.
Greenwood finished with a 38-3 record, the most wins in school history.{&end}
