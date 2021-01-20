As one of the Warren Central boys' basketball team's most experienced returning players, junior guard Jaiden Lawrence knew he would be asked to carry the load for the Dragons this season.
So far Lawrence has proved up to the task, following up a 14 point performance against University Heights with an 11 point night in Tuesday's 77-47 victory over Allen County-Scottsville.
Lawrence hit three 3-pointers in the win, with the Dragons tallying 14 as a team.
"Going into the season coach was telling me that I have to lead this team, because we are going to be young," Lawrence said. "With me and Jace Carver leading the team, I have great confidence."
Warren Central is scheduled to host Greenwood on Friday.
