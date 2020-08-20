Saturdays have been good to Glasgow’s Abbie Lee this season.
The Lady Scotties senior won her second individual tournament championship on Saturday after shooting a 1-under par 70 in the Pulaski County Invitational at Eagles Nest Country Club, one week after winning the Barren County Invitational at Barren River Lake State Resort Park.
In both cases, Lee helped her team to finish atop the standings.
“I feel lucky to say that all of my individual wins have also been team wins,” Lee said. “So I’m happy to contribute to the team’s success, too.”
Lee said preparation helped a lot in Saturday’s win, crediting her coach and parents with getting her ready to post a low score.
Lee, a Middle Tennessee State commit, added a third-place finish in Friday’s Taylor County Invitational.
– Jeff Nations
