As a point guard, Edmonson County junior Katie Lindsey is asked to be the playmaker for the Lady Cats' offense.
In Saturday's 51-44 win at Warren Central, Lindsey shouldered the load herself – leading the way in the scoring column. Lindsey scored 15 of her game-high 22 points in the first half to help Edmonson County take control and bounce back from a two-game skid.
Lindsey said it felt good to help get her team going offensively.
"Some games we don't shoot, so I have to drive," Lindsey said. "Especially (heading into) district, it really helps my confidence out."
Edmonson County will learn its District 12 Tournament fate on Thursday when it hosts Grayson County at 6 p.m. with the top seed in the district tournament on the line.
