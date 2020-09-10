The Bowling Green boys' soccer team started the season strong, and Tano Lockhart was a big part of that.
The senior forward had two goals and two assists in a 10-0 season-opening win over Logan County on Monday.
"I just think the game was on my side. We function as a team," Lockhart said. "Even though all of our seniors last year moved on and I had to adjust to the new team, I think we communicate well. Basically, we function together – I think that's the main part of why we were playing so good."
Lockhart led the Purples with eight goals and two assists last season. Bowling Green is scheduled to travel to Warren East on Tuesday.
