South Warren junior hitter Paige Logsdon led the attack in the Spartans’ 3-0 (25-20, 25-23, 25-22) win against Greenwood on Tuesday at Greenwood High School.
Logsdon finished with a team-high 15 kills as South Warren picked up its first win over Greenwood since 2017. Logsdon said the team came out focused and ready to compete, leading to the successful night.
“Tonight we worked as a team,” Logsdon said. “Instead of working individually, we all worked together. Our passes were working with Kendall (Simmons), and Kendall was able to set us the ball and we were able to put it down.”
South Warren returns to action at 7 p.m. Thursday, hosting Logan County.