Jay Long made up for lost time Friday night.
The Glasgow junior, who missed four games due to injury this season, shredded the Christian Academy of Louisville defense for 187 rushing yards and a touchdown playing the wingback position in the Scotties’ wing-T offense.
Long also had two catches for 67 yards – including a 37-yard touchdown grab where he ripped the ball away from a defender on what was a likely interception.
“It was supposed to go to my outside shoulder but he just threw it up, kind of in front of me,” Long said. “So I saw the defender just standing there waiting for the ball to go to him, so I just took it out of his hands and made a play out of it.”
Long also had a two-point conversion run in the season-ending 28-20 loss.
– Jeff Nations
