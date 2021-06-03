Glasgow senior Jamarri Mack made the most of his final region meet with a slew of state-qualifying performances.
Mack finished second in the 100- and 200-meter dash while combining with Carter McKeever, Rico Crowder and Jay Long to win the 4X200-meter relay. The quartet also finished second in the 4X100-meter relay.
Mack said he was pleased and was happy to win another region crown in the 4X200 relay.
“It feels great,” Mack said. “We did it our sophomore year and went to state. We got sadly robbed of it last year due to COVID, so it just feels really good to get out here as a team. We are a younger team, but it feels really good.”
– Micheal Compton