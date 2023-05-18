MALE ATHLETE OF THE WEEK Madison enjoys big night MICHEAL COMPTON micheal.compton@bgdailynews.com Micheal Compton Author twitter Author email May 18, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Ethan Madison Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bowling Green junior Ethan Madison had a big night to help the Purples beat South Warren 11-2 in the District 14 championship on Tuesday at Warren Central High School.Madison finished with three hits – including a homer – and drove in three runs to help pace the offense. He leads the Purples with four homers and 28 RBIs on the season. Madison said Tuesday’s win was big for the team heading into next week’s Region 4 Tournament.“Going into the season we were very inexperienced, but as the season went along we got more and more experience and we just played – we played as a team,” he said. – Micheal Compton Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ethan Madison Bowling Green Male Athlete Of The Week Sports Baseball Micheal Compton Sports Writer. Cover prep sports, Hot Rods baseball, Titans football, and is the Daily News staff film critic. Author twitter Author email Follow Micheal Compton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you