The Greenwood girls’ soccer team is off to a flying start in defense of its state title and Kayelee Maners has been a big reason why.
The sophomore forward scored both goals in Greenwood’s 2-1 win against district rival Bowling Green on Sept. 17 and added another goal in the Lady Gators’ 2-0 win over Bethlehem on Saturday.
The three goals gave Maners the team lead heading into Wednesday’s game against Barren County.
Maners said winning the state title and having a target on their back has boosted her confidence and been a big factor in her early success.
“I think getting goals and winning has really helped with my confidence,” Maners said.
– Micheal Compton
