Warren East junior pitcher Emma Markham’s night got off to a rocky start in Tuesday’s Region 4 Softball championship game, allowing a two-run homer in the first inning.
But Markham was nearly perfect after that, allowing three hits total in the 3-2 victory over South Warren that helped Warren East clinch its third straight region championship.
Markham, who was named tournament MVP, struck out 11 Spartans in the victory.
“I was throwing that curve,” Markham said. “I was throwing it up and they were swinging and missing.”
Markham enters Saturday’s state tournament game against Henderson County with 344 strikeouts. Warren East will play at 4 p.m. CDT.