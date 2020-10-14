South Warren senior golfer Faith Martin capped a stellar prep career with a sixth-place finish after a two-day total of 7-over par 151 in the KHSAA state golf tournament last weekend at Bowling Green Country Club.
Martin’s final shot of her prep career was one to remember – a par putt to help secure South Warren’s second straight runner-up finish at the tournament.
Martin said back-to-back runner-up finishes for the Spartans were a nice accomplishment for her team. She was also happy with how she capped her individual prep career, considering the fact the season was in doubt this summer.
“I’m just thankful we got to play the state championship with everything going on,” Martin said. “So I guess I will take it.”
–Michael Compton
