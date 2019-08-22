Faith Martin claimed her fourth overall VanMeter Cup title, firing a 1-over 37 on the back nine at Bowling Green Country Club in the final round Monday.
The South Warren junior shot an even-par 35 in the first round at Indian Hills Country Club the week before and finished with a two-round total of 72. Her first-place finish led South Warren to a 37-stroke victory – its sixth overall title and second straight, according to Spartans' coach Eric Holeman.
Martin held the unofficial District 14 crown her seventh, eighth and ninth grade years before losing it to Greenwood's Allison Wheeler last year.
"I know I need to peak at the right time, so just keep playing solid and continue to have my game there," Martin said.
