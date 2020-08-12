Faith Martin's name near – or at the top – of the leaderboard has been a regular occurrence in high school golf this season.
The South Warren senior and Western Kentucky commit already has two tournament titles to her credit – a victory in the Villa Madonna Invitational on Aug. 1 at Pioneer Golf Course, then another Monday in the Lady Gator Invitational at Bowling Green Country Club where she shot a career-low 5-under par 67.
Martin also has a pair of third-place finishes – in the season-opening Lady Bruin Invitational and then again at Saturday's Barren County Invitational – and a fifth-place showing in the Lady Scottie Invitational on Aug. 3.
"I spent a lot more time in practice on my short game, definitely," Martin said. "Golf is different from a lot of other games, I think, because there's always something you can improve on."
