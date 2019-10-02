Faith Martin has won plenty of tournaments, but she hadn’t claimed a region title until Monday.
The South Warren junior fired a 1-under 70 at CrossWinds Golf Course to claim the Region 3 crown with a one-stroke victory over Glasgow’s Abbie Lee.
Martin got off to a strong start and finished the front nine 2-under. Despite falling to 1-under, she held a one-stroke lead through the final few holes, two-putting on No. 18 to cap off the victory.
Her finish led the Spartans to a third straight region title. South Warren shot a 306.
“I know having a team behind me that can shoot a solid score really takes a lot of pressure off of me,” Martin said. “I’m super excited for us and I’m really glad we all played some of our best rounds (Monday).”{&end}
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.