Bowling Green senior forward Isaiah Mason is off to a strong start for the Purples.
The Mr. Basketball candidate is averaging 19 points and 10 rebounds through four games for the Purples, who are ranked No. 3 in the first AP state poll.
Mason got the Purples off to a roaring start in district play in Friday’s 83-47 victory at Greenwood, scoring 18 points and adding 16 rebounds. He said he couldn’t have gotten off to the strong start without help.
“That’s all my teammates,” Mason said after Friday’s win. “They put me in those positions and trust me with the ball. I owe it all to them.”
Mason and the Purples will look to stay hot, playing at Warren Central at 7 p.m. Friday.
