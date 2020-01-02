Looking for an offensive spark late in Friday’s 55-46 win over Station Camp (Tenn.), the Bowling Green Purples turned to Isaiah Mason.
The junior guard responded, scoring a game-high 17 points to help the Purples advance to the title game of the school’s holiday classic. Mason and the Purples would go on to win the tournament the next night, beating Greenwood 58-53.
Mason leads the Purples in scoring, averaging more than 16 points a night.
“I love it,” Mason said following Friday’s win. “I give all the credit to my teammates though. They trust me with the ball. They know that if I get the ball I am not going to be selfish with it. I’m gonna get everybody involved. I appreciate them a lot and it’s all them.”{&end}
