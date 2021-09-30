South Warren freshman Sydney McClanahan finished strong at the Region 3 golf tournament Monday at Indian Hills Country Club, using a 1-under par on the back nine to claim the title.
McClanahan finished the day with a 5-over 76 to win her first region title by five shots over Greenwood’s Emma Harmon.
She is the third straight South Warren golfer to win the title, joining Faith Martin and McKenna Stahl.
“My putting was really good,” McClanahan said. “I had 25 putts and I had a chip-in. That helped. My driver wasn’t too hot, but my irons were good.”
McClanahan will play in the state tournament, starting Tuesday at Bowling Green Country Club.