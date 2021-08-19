Coming off the first victory of her varsity career in the Barren County Lady Trojan Invitational, Sydney McClanahan posted another solid week.
The South Warren freshman came close to getting another victory Saturday in the Montgomery County Invitational and is currently in second after the first round of the VanMeter Cup.
McClanahan shot a career-low 72 Saturday at Golf at Acorns to finish in a three-way tie for first and was the runner-up after a three-hole playoff.
She followed by shooting a 40 in the first round of the district tournament at Bowling Green Country Club. She trails teammate Ainslee Cruce by a stroke and the Spartans have a one-stroke lead heading into the Aug. 30 final round at Indian Hills Country Club.
